Cuttack clash: Bandh peaceful; internet suspension extended

Cuttack: The dawn-to-dusk bandh in violence-hit Cuttack called by the VHP on Monday passed off peacefully amid heavy security deployment, while the district administration extended the suspension of internet services till 7 PM on October 7.

The bandh call was given by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) alleging police inaction on the miscreants who created violence during Durga idol immersion procession on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

Two incidents of violence were reported in Cuttack’s Daragha Bazar area between Friday and Sunday, leaving at least 31 people injured, including 10 police personnel.

The first clash occurred on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday during the Durga idol immersion procession, leaving six injured. The second incident took place on Sunday evening when police stopped a Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) bike rally from passing through the sensitive area, resulting in stone throwing. At least 25 people, including eight policemen, were injured.

The state government on Sunday night imposed prohibitory order for 36 hours in 13 of the city’s 20 police station areas and suspended internet for 24 hours, which was later extended for another 24 hours on Monday evening. It was further extended till 7 PM of Tuesday.

The government’s action came after about a dozen of temporary shops were gutted and the police had used batons, tear gas shells and rubber bullets to disperse the mob on Sunday.

“However, the bandh on Monday was completely incident free and peace prevailed across the city though roads, business establishments and activities came to a standstill. Apart from over 50 platoons state police force, eight companies of central armed force personnel including Rapid Action Force (RAF) stood guard across the city on the day,” said Commissioner of Police S Dev Datta Singh.

Asked whether the prohibitory curfew order will be further extended after its tenure completes at 10 AM of Tuesday, Singh said, “We will review the situation and take a decision. If required, the order may be extended.”

The Commissioner of Police said eight people have been arrested and three cases registered in connection with Sunday’s attack on police by VHP activists.