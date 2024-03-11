Customs seizes over Rs 100 crore worth narcotic drugs in TN

Pudukottai (Tamil Nadu): The Customs department on Monday announced that its officials have seized over Rs 100 crore worth of narcotics from this district. Officers of Tiruchirappalli Customs Preventive Commissionerate made the seizure from a shed located in a prawn farm in Mimisal village.

On receiving information that huge quantities of narcotic substances like hashish and ganja were stored in a shed located in the prawn farm “for being smuggled out of India to Srilanka,” officials rushed to the spot, it said.

Recently, 99 kg of hashish, valued around Rs 108 crore, was seized from near Mandapam in the state.