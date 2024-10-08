Custom milling policy for Kharif season among key decisions taken by Punjab Cabinet

Chandigarh: The Punjab Cabinet on Tuesday approved the Punjab custom milling policy for Kharif 2024-25 for conversion of paddy procured by State Procurement Agencies (Pungrain, Markfed, Punsup and PSWC) into Custom Milled Rice and its delivery into the central pool.



The decision was taken by the council of ministers in its meeting held under the chairmanship of the Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann at

his official residence.

A spokesperson of the CM’s office said that the Kharif marketing season will start from October 1 and the procurement of paddy will be completed by November 30. During the KMS 2024-25, the paddy procured will be stored in eligible rice mills

situated in the state.

In an initiative aimed at giving fillip to industrial development, the Cabinet also gave nod to reduce the environmental clearance processing fee by introducing a seven-slab based processing fee structure.

For the security of the dams in the state, the Cabinet also gave consent to dam rehabilitation and improvement project phase II at a projected cost of Rs 281 crore.

The Cabinet also approved the Punjab Bhondedar, Butemar, Dohlidar, Insar, Miadi, Mukarraridar, Mundhimar, Panahi Qadeem, Saunjidar or Taraddadkar (Vesting of Proprietary Rights) Rules, 2023. The measure is part of agrarian reforms to empower tillers of such land, who belong mostly to the economically and socially weaker sections of the society. These tenants have been in occupation of small parcels of land for several years and inherit their rights by succession from generation to generation. However, since they were not recorded as owners, they could neither access financial institutions for crop loans nor get calamity relief.

The Cabinet also accorded its consent to framing a policy for removal and/or regularisation of the encroachments, if any, made on the public lands by the government educational institutions, hospitals, dispensaries, police stations and others. This step will help in resolving the disputes of encroachment by government departments on municipal and public lands.