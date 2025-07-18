Custody row: Russian woman hasn't left India, at least legally, Delhi Police tells SC

New Delhi: Delhi Police on Friday informed the Supreme Court that the Russian mother, pitted in a bitter custody battle of her child with her estranged Indian husband, has not left the country, at least through legal means. The father is fighting the custody battle for the child with the estranged Russian woman and alleged she wasn't complying with the court's order of custody of the minor. The man claimed the whereabouts of the woman and his child were unknown.

On July 17, the top court directed senior Delhi Police officials to immediately trace a child and asked the Centre to issue a look out notice with regard to the woman and the minor to ensure she did not leave the country. On Friday, a bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi directed the Ministry of External Affairs and the police to also probe the alleged association of the Russian embassy officials with the woman and whether they helped her in moving out of the country on a different passport. Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for Delhi police, said the Russian embassy was cooperating with the investigation and informed that the woman came to its consular section on July 5 and left the embassy in an hour. "We have issued Look Out Circular against the woman and her child and issued hue and cry notices across all police stations of the country. From the information we received from all international airports and ports, we can say she has not left the country with the child at least through legal means," Bhati informed the bench.

She said the woman was of very frugal means and has only Rs 160 in her bank account and the amount last withdrawn from her bank account was Rs 250. The bench said, "This is a very precarious situation that she has just Rs 160 in her bank account. How is she sustaining herself and the child? The husband is not paying anything to her and even the court has not given anything to her.".The top court asked the authorities to look at railway stations and verify from all the entry and exit points of the national capital region whether she has left the national capital to some other destination. Bhati further said the Russian ambassador to India had informed them that on July 10, the woman's mother had called from Russia to say that she could not be traced or contacted and thereafter they had informed Delhi Police. She said all necessary actions were being taken to trace the child and the mother and notices have been sent to all superintendent of police across the country. "She may have travelled domestically but not left the country through legal means," she added.

The top court directed the authorities to seize her passport and inform all international airports and other ports within India, and the immigration authorities to ensure they did not leave the country. The top court earlier directed the MEA officials to liaise with the relevant authorities in the Russian embassy and seek permission to enter into the residential premises of the diplomat, who was last seen in her company on July 4. The bench previously remarked that in a "furious fight" between the husband and wife over the child, several speaking orders were passed by the court from time to time. The top court on May 22, 2025 directed that the exclusive custody of the child was given to the mother for three days in a week on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday and for the remaining days, the child was directed to remain in the exclusive custody of his father. The mother of the child is a Russian citizen, who has been residing in India since 2019, initially coming to India on an X-1 Visa, which expired subsequently. However, during the pendency of the court proceedings, the top court directed the extension of the visa from time to time.