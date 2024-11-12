Curtains fall on Wayanad, Chelakkara bypoll campaigns

Wayanad: The high-octane, month-long public campaign for the Wayanad Lok Sabha by-election concluded on Monday with massive roadshows organised by the three major political fronts — the Congress-led UDF, the CPI(M)-headed LDF, and the BJP-led NDA.

Hundreds of party workers attended these events in the hill constituency.

The bypoll will take place on November 13.

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi participated in the roadshow at Thiruvambadi, in the neighbouring Kozhikode district, marking the conclusion of the election campaign for his sister and UDF candidate Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Despite the downpour, hundreds, including women, gathered in Thiruvambadi to welcome Rahul and Priyanka.

Congress, the Indian Union Muslim League, and other UDF supporters joined the roadshow, waving flags as hundreds of activists participated.

Rahul, actively campaigning for Priyanka, who is making her electoral debut in the hill constituency, vowed to make Wayanad a “world-class” tourism destination.

“I told my sister, this morning, that I wanted to take up one challenge now. In five years, Wayanad will be recognised as a tourist destination, not only in India but worldwide,” he said.

In his brief speech, Rahul shared his bond with Wayanad.

“I started politics in 2004, and I became the MP of Wayanad in 2019. For 15 years in my political career, I did not use the word ‘love.’ When I came to Wayanad, the word ‘love’ entered my political vocabulary,” he said.

This was the second time Rahul participated in the election campaign for Priyanka. He had previously joined the campaign on October 23 when she arrived in Kalpetta to file her nomination.

“As a challenge, I will help her (Priyanka Gandhi) in any way possible. And the challenge is to make the name of Wayanad known as the best tourism destination in the world,” Rahul said while addressing a gathering, followed by a roadshow with Priyanka from Assumption Junction to Chungam Junction in Sultan Bathery.

Priyanka, in her speech, said it was a great honour for her to represent the people of Wayanad in Parliament. She concluded her speech with the Malayalam phrase, “Njan Vegam Thirichu Varam” (I will soon come back).

Meanwhile, LDF candidate and veteran CPI leader Sathyan Mokeri, participated in a roadshow at Kalpetta.

“Despite the UDF spending heavily on the campaign, the people have stood by the LDF,” Mokeri said while campaigning in Kalpetta. “The participation of hundreds here is a testament to this.”

LDF convener TP Ramakrishnan emphasised the importance of increasing the number of Left members in Parliament to protect secularism at the national level and uphold pro-people policies.

“Instead of standing against the politics of the Sangh Parivar, the UDF is focused on undermining the Left. The outcome of the Wayanad Lok Sabha election must be seen as a rejection of this political stance,” he added in a press release issued by the LDF on Monday.

Agriculture Minister P. Prasad and other senior leaders accompanied Mokeri in the rally. BJP candidate Navya Haridas, a techie-turned-corporation councillor, led three roadshows in the hill constituency with the final event, held at Sulthan Bathery. She joined the workers, boosting their spirits, and later boarded a crane to address the party cadres.