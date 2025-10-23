‘Current TDB has role in Sabarimala gold loss’

Palakkad: Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly, VD Satheesan, on Wednesday said the latest observations by the Kerala High Court on the Sabarimala gold loss issue support the UDF’s stand that the current TDB also had a role.

In a statement, Satheesan contended that the High Court’s recent order indicates a “big robbery” took place at Sabarimala and that, had the court not intervened, even the idol of Lord Ayyappa could have been stolen.

He alleged that both the state Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan and Travancore Devaswom Board president P S Prasanth were involved in the irregularities.

Satheesan demanded that Vasavan resign and called for the current TDB to be “kicked out”. He claimed the TDB’s involvement was evident as it invited Bengaluru-based businessman Unnikrishnan Potty—who had sponsored the gold-plating of the copper plates of the dwarapalaka

idols in 2019.