Curfew revoked from two police station areas in Sambalpur

The Sambalpur district administration on Wednesday revoked curfew from two of the six police station areas in the violence hit western Odisha city.

The curfew which was imposed on April 14 night following large-scale violence in the city during Hanuman Jayanti celebration has been lifted from the Sambalpur Sadar Police station and Bareipali police station jurisdictions, an order issued by the district administration said.

However, curfew will continue to remain in force in four other police station areas - Sambalpur Town, Ainthapali, Dhanupali and Khetrajpur, an official said.

The administration which had suspended internet service in Sambalpur city on April 13 has restored the facility on April 23.

This western Odisha city witnessed large-scale violence on two separate dates on April 12 when there was a bike rally by the organisers of the Hanuman Jayanti and later on April 14 the day on which the main procession was held.

A number of people including 10 police personnel were injured in the April 12 violence and a large number of shops and business establishments were set on fire by mischief mongers during the violence. The police have so far arrested nearly 100 people.