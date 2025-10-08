Curfew lifted in violence-hit Cuttack

Cuttack: Normalcy returned to Cuttack city, which was affected by violence during immersion of Durga idols last week, as the Odisha government withdrew curfew and restored internet services on Tuesday, a senior official said.

There was no report of any untoward incident in the last three days.

While the prohibitory order was imposed for 36 hours from 10 pm of October 5 till 10 am on October 7, internet services had been suspended for 48 hours in two phases from 7 PM of Sunday.

The measures had been taken in the wake of the violence and arson in Cuttack that originated during Goddess Durga idol immersion procession in the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. The city witnessed another spell of violence on Sunday evening forcing the administration to impose restrictions like curfew and internet suspension, said Commissioner of Police, S Dev Datta Singh.

There was also no report of violence in any part of the city, even during the 12-hour bandh call given by Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Monday, he said.

Nine people have so far been arrested in connection with the violence on Sunday evening.

“The prohibitory order was imposed in 13 of the 20 police station areas of Cuttack city on Sunday after protestors attacked the security personnel leaving 25 people including 8 policemen injured,” the police commissioner said.

He said a total of 31 people including 10 police personnel were injured in the clashes on Saturday and Sunday and many shops were gutted or damaged.

The Commissioner of Police said that internet service was suspended to prevent “anti-social elements” from misusing the facility to spread rumors and disturb communal harmony. Though curfew is not further extended and internet service restored, the government has decided to maintain tight security in the city for a few more days.