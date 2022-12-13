Culture Ministry says monthly pension for artists raised to Rs 6k

New Delhi: The Ministry of Culture has decided to increase the monthly pension amount for artists aged 60 and above from Rs 4,000 to Rs 6,000, a parliamentary panel has been informed.



The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture, in its latest report tabled in Parliament on Tuesday, said it was not satisfied with the increase.

Earlier, the panel recommended that the amount needs to be reviewed and "should be made respectable for a person who has contributed to the society and country in continuing various art forms."

In its reply, the ministry highlighted the revised pension under the Artists Pension Scheme and Welfare Fund, the order for which is yet to be issued.

"The committee is not satisfied with the reason advanced by the ministry and recommends that the ministry should be rather proactive in such difficult circumstances in providing financial and medical support to artists who might be struggling for their survival.

"The ministry should take help from its zonal cultural centres or the bankers of the pensioners, besides reaching to the beneficiaries directly for providing them with the financial support," the committee said.

The parliamentary panel also recommended that the ministry should pursue the matter of exploration of the Ram Setu as a priority instead of waiting for a proposal from the National Institute of Oceanography for exploration.

It also sought an update from the ASI on underwater exploration in Dwarka.