‘Cultural security important to keep our identity intact’

Somnath: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said “cultural security” is equally important as other aspects of security to maintain the identity of the country.



Addressing the inaugural function of the “Saurashtra-Tamil Sangamam” programme organised here in Gujarat’s Gir Somnath district, Singh took a veiled swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, saying the people who are not able to do anything else go out to connect India which is “united and indestructible”.

Singh also asserted that the age of “cultural renaissance is upon us” looking at activities dedicated to our civilization, religion and culture undertaken under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“You all are aware of border security, economic security, social security, and food security. Now new dimensions like space and cyber security have also been added. Yes, there is another dimension of security which is equally important. And that is the dimension of our culture. If I have to give it a name, I will call it cultural security,” Singh said.

He said the way the security of borders and other things is needed to keep the identity of a nation intact, the security of its culture is equally necessary to maintain its identity.

He said India’s cultural tradition is so strong that even the “strongest tempest” cannot shake it.

“But there is a fashion to connect such a united, unbreakable and unique India. Those who are not able to do anything else go out to connect India, but India is saying that ‘I am unbroken, I am not broken,’ but they say, no, I will keep connecting you,” Singh said in an apparent reference to Bharat Jodo Yatra taken out by Rahul Gandhi from September 2022 to January 2023 which covered more than 3,000 km.

“Not today, they have been doing the work of connecting India for a long time,” he added.