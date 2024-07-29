CUET-UG results announced

New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Sunday announced the Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG results, paving the way to start the admission process for undergraduate courses, which was delayed this year amid a row over alleged irregularities in competitive exams, including NEET-UG and UGC-NET.



The highest number of full marks scorers in the CUET-UG this year were in the Business Studies subject (8,024). Political Science has 5,141 full marks scorers, History has 2,520, English has 1,683 and Psychology has 1,602 .

The maximum number of students appeared for the General Test (7.09 lakh) and only one candidate has got full marks.

Every subject has at least one full marks scorer. However this year, the NTA has not provided how many hundredth percentiles were scored in different subjects. There were 22,836 hundredth percentile scores last year, marking an increase from the 2022 tally of 21,159.

The NTA had on July 7 released the provisional answer keys of the CUET-UG 2024. On July 19, a retest for more than 1,000 candidates whose grievances were found genuine by the agency was conducted.

Candidates were given an opportunity to challenge the provisional answer key between July 7 and July 9.

“In this duration, about 9,512 answer key challenges were received out of which 1782 were unique challenges. Candidates were also given representation through e-mails and letters. Those were also shown to the subject experts concerned. Based on their feedback and after incorporating the changes, the final answer keys were prepared which were used in preparing the results of the CUET (UG)–2024,” a senior NTA official said. The merit list will be prepared by the 283 universities that participated in the CUET-UG 2024 based on the scorecard provided by the agency and they will hold their admission counselling sessions based on this.

Other subjects that had a high number of full marks scorers, included 835 in Biology/Biological Studies/Biotechnology /Biochemistry, 430 in Economics/Business Economics, 398 in Chemistry, 373 in Geography/Geology and 180 in Agriculture.

Five candidates across the country scored full marks in Mathematics/Applied Mathematics, 17 in Legal Studies. One candidate each scored full marks in Telugu, French, Japanese and Russian language subjects.

Initially, the CUET-UG results were scheduled to be declared on June 30, but the NTA delayed it, as it was grappling with allegations of paper leak in the NEET-UG, the UGC-NET and the CSIR-UGC-NET exams.

The CUET-UG, which was conducted in the hybrid mode for the first time across the country in May, was cancelled in Delhi a night before the scheduled exam day over “logistical reasons”. The exam was held in the national capital later.

The NTA had earlier announced that the third edition of the CUET-UG will be completed in seven days and there will be no normalisation of scores as all exams will be conducted in a single shift.

For 15 subjects, the tests were in the pen-paper mode and for the other 48 subjects, the exam was held in computer test based mode. Over 13.4 lakh candidates registered for the test for admission to undergraduate courses in 283 central, state, deemed and private universities this year.

In the first edition of the CUET-UG in 2022, the test was plagued by technical glitches. Also, as a result of tests for a subject being conducted over multiple shifts, the scores had to be normalised during the announcement of results.