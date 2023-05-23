CUET-UG: 76 per cent attendance recorded on second day of exam

New Delhi: The second day of the CUET-UG recorded 76 per cent attendance even as power fluctuations and crowding delayed the exam at four centres.



Over 2.24 lakh candidates were scheduled to appear on the second day of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for undergraduate admissions.

University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman Jagadesh Kumar said: “Today’s attendance was approximately 76 per cent, a significant jump from last year. In only four out of 450 centres today, the exam started later than scheduled but was successfully completed. The exam started late due to a couple of reasons, such as power fluctuations in some centres and, in others, students needing to follow staggered entry.”

“Students were informed in the admit cards to enter the centre in a staggered manner. But in a few centres, since they came late, there was crowding and subsequent delay in the start of the exam. We request the students to come (in a) staggered (manner) to avoid this kind of situation. We have now taken administrative measures to prevent such situations in the future. In many cities, we have also taken help from the traffic police to minimise traffic jams around the centres,” he added.

Unlike last year, the exam is being conducted in three shifts. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held from May 21-31 but the National Testing Agency decided to extend the schedule by at least four days to accommodate the higher number of candidates. On Sunday, the exam was delayed at 12 centres due to multiple reasons.