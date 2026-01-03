CU plans online PhD system, soon to introduce ‘Professor of Practice’ posts

Kolkata: Calcutta University has planned a set of academic and administrative reforms, including a centralised online system for PhD scholars and the introduction of ‘Professor of Practice’ positions in postgraduate programmes.

Under the plan, all PhD-related procedures — from registration to thesis submission — will be routed through the online system, allowing scholars to track the progress of their work in real time from enrolment. University officials said the move would replace the entirely offline process, which required repeated visits to departments and the PhD section, often leading to delays and inconvenience.

Calcutta University, among the country’s largest in terms of PhD enrolment, has several thousand research scholars each year. The Department of Bengali Language and Literature alone has around 700 to 800 scholars. Officials said the shift to a digital system would reduce time spent on administrative matters, enabling scholars to focus on research.

The university syndicate, which met on Wednesday, also approved changes in examination management. Question papers will now be dispatched centrally by the university directly to departments, replacing the earlier practice under which departmental representatives collected them. Officials said the move would reduce confidentiality risks and ease pressure on departments.

The syndicate further cleared moderation of question papers at the departmental level, removing the need for teachers to travel to the office of the controller of examinations at the College Street campus. The change is expected to reduce the workload on faculty and staff amid vacancies in teaching and non-teaching posts.

Separately, the syndicate approved the introduction of ‘Professor of Practice’ positions in line with provisions of the National Education Policy and University Grants Commission guidelines. The posts will allow experienced professionals from industry and, where required, senior government officials to teach, bringing practical experience into classrooms and supplementing faculty strength.

CU vice-chancellor Ashutosh Ghosh said a committee would be formed to frame the rules for these appointments, as well as for emeritus and adjunct professors. He said the university aimed to complete the recruitment process within the year.