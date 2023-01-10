CSR inspection of Rajhara-Sigsigi newly-constructed railway section

hajipur: Suvomoy Mitra, Safety Commissioner (Railways), Eastern Circle, Kolkata, inspected the 21-km-long Rajhara-Sigsigi newly-constructed electrified railway section under Sonnagar-Patratu third line project on Tuesday. In the course of inspection, he first inspected Rajhara to Sigsigi railway section by motor trolley. Along with this, a speed trial by special train from Rajhara to Sigsigi was also successfully completed. During the inspection, divisional railway manager/Dhanbad and divisional railway manager/ Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyay and other officers were also present.



It may be noted that the 291 km-long Sonnagar-Patratu third line project was approved in the year 2015-16 at a cost of 4,500 crore. It passes through Aurangabad in Bihar and Ramgarh, Hazaribagh, Latehar, Palamu and Garhwa districts of Jharkhand.

This project is very important from the point of view of uninterrupted supply of coal to the super thermal power plants located at Navinagar and Tandwa. mpost