CSL delivers warship ‘Mahe’ to Indian Navy

Kochi: ‘Mahe’, the first of the eight Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Crafts (ASW SWCs), indigenously designed and built by Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL), Kochi, was delivered to the Indian Navy on Thursday, CSL said. According to CSL, the Acceptance form was signed between Dr S Harikrishnan, Director (Operations), Cochin Shipyard Limited and Commander Amit Chandra Choubey, Commanding Officer (Designate), Mahe in the presence of Rear Admiral R Adhisrinivasan, CSO (Tech), Western Naval Command,Cmde Anup Menon, Warship Production Superintendent, Kochi and other senior officials of Indian Navy and CSL.

A statement by CSL said that the warship has been designed and constructed as per the Classification Rules of Det Norske Veritas (DNV). “The 78 m long warship is the largest Indian Naval warship propelled by a Diesel Engine-Waterjet combination. The ship has been designed for underwater surveillance, Search and Rescue operations , and Low-Intensity Maritime Operations (LIMO),” the statement said. The ship is capable of undertaking ASW operations in coastal waters, along with advanced mine laying capabilities, CSL said.

“The induction of ASW SWC ships would significantly boost shallow water Anti-Submarine Warfare capabilities of the Indian Navy. Mahe’s delivery is yet another milestone in the Indian Navy’s quest for indigenous shipbuilding and upholding the Government’s vision of “Aatma Nirbhar Bharat” with over 90% indigenous content,” CSL added. MPOST