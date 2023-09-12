CSIR announces Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Prizes-2022 to 12 scientists across country

NEW DELHI: Ahead of its foundation day, the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) on Monday announced the Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar awards for 2022 to be distributed to 12 young scientists across the country.

Immunologist Dipyaman Ganguli of CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Biology, Kolkata, astrophysicist Kanak Saha from the Pune-based Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics, Kanishka Biswas from International Centre of Materials Science of the Bengaluru-based Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research were among the awardees.

The award is given every year to scientists under the age of 45 years and carries a purse of Rs five lakh and a citation.

The announcement of the awards came amid a row over government’s plans to prune National Science Awards.

Amit Singh, Department of Microbiology and Cell Biology of the IIS and Arun Kumar Shukla Department of Biological Sciences and Bioengineering of IIT Kanpur were awarded in the category of Biological Sciences.

Biswas and T Govindaraju of Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research have been selected.