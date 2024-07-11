CSC holds 8th DNSA meeting, B’desh joins as member

Port Louis/ New Delhi: The Colombo Security Conclave (CSC) successfully held its eighth Deputy National Security Adviser (DNSA) level meeting in a virtual format, hosted by Mauritius on Wednesday. This event marked a historic occasion with Bangladesh formally joining as the fifth Member State, expanding CSC’s membership alongside India, Mauritius, Maldives, and Sri Lanka. Seychelles also participated in the meeting as an Observer State, reflecting growing regional interest and cooperation in security matters.



The virtual session provided a platform for the participating countries to review progress since decisions were made at the seventh DNSA level meeting in Maldives on July 12, 2022, and the sixth NSA level meeting in Mauritius on December 7-8, 2023. Delegates assessed the implementation of the CSC’s Roadmap for 2023-2024, emphasising their collective commitment to enhancing regional security and stability.