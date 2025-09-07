CSC and UP Transport Corporation ink MoU

Lucknow: In the direction of providing transparent and simple services to every citizen, the Yogi government has taken another big step. Now, 45 faceless services of the Transport Department will be available to the people of the state through common service centres (CSC) while sitting at home. In addition, the MoU signed between the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) and CSC will make transport services more easily accessible to the public. After this MoU, tickets in 14,000 buses of the transport corporation can be booked digitally. Now passengers will no longer need to stand in the queue at bus stations.