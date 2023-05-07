Crucial decision: Who will be Shimla’s Mayor?

Shimla: Campaigning in Karnataka for the congress, Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu seems to have put on hold, for the time being, his crucial decision on Shimla’s Mayor and Deputy Mayor.



The Congress has registered a landslide victory in the Shimla Municipal Corporation poll, results of which were declared on May 4, winning a record 24, out of 34 municipal wards.

A record number of women 21 have been elected to the corporation for the first time, of which 14 are from Congress.

This has created quite an intensive race for the Mayor’s post as at least three women contenders have staked their claim on the basis of their seniority and repeat performance.

The pressures are already building-up in the party over the choice of Mayor and Deputy Mayor with PWD minister Vikramaditya Singh, son of former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh openly supporting the candidature of women.

“With such a huge number of women getting elected to the Corporation makes a strong case for their election to the post of Mayor or Dy mayor,” he told a press conference.

He however said a call on this will be taken by Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu and PCC president Pratibha Singh in consultation with elected councillors soon.

Insiders say Sukhu has kept his cards close to the chest though it’s an open secret that Surinder Chauhan, alias Guddu, his close friend is going to be the next Mayor. He is a third-time winner and dedicated party leader having mass contact in his area.

Other contenders are Sushma Kuthiala (Ram Bazaar), Uma Kaushal (Tutikandi) and Kuldeep Thakur (Sangti), beside two-time councillors Narinder Thakur (Bhattakuffar) and Simi Nanda (Nabha).

Sushma Kuthiala, who has won for the third consecutive term from the Ram Bazaar ward has gone public about pushing her name for either of the two positions.

“I have won thrice consecutively from a BJP-dominated ward. The Congress has never got a lead in this ward in the state assembly or Lok Sabha elections but I have remained in a dominant position electorally,” she claims.

Surinder Chauhan on the other hand says: “Keeping in my past works and seniority, I will be happy to discharge any responsibility the party gives me.”

Uma Kaushal, who also remained a councillor with Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu in 1997, is also making a strong claim while Simi Nanda is also lobbying hard.

“I have fought a legal battle in the court over the holding of Shimla Municipal Corporation. I will stake my claim to the top post,” she says.

The BJP, on the other hand, has alleged rigging in the elections and accused the Congress of misuse of government machinery.