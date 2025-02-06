CRS inspects newly-doubled Nawada-Tilaiya section of ECR

Hajipur: Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS), Eastern Circle, Kolkata, Suvomoy Mitra inspected the newly-doubled Nawada-Tilaiya section under the Kiul-Gaya doubling project of Danapur Division on Wednesday.

According to ECR’s chief public relations officer (CPRO) Saraswati Chandra, the Safety Commissioner inspected the newly constructed double line and bridges between Nawada and Tilaiya. Along with this, he also successfully conducted a speed trial at a speed of 120 km/h between Nawada and Tilaiya by a special train.

On the occasion, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Danapur Division Jayant Kumar Choudhary, along with senior officials of the Construction department were also present.

As soon as the permission of the CRS is obtained, the movement of trains will start on the newly-doubled section.

The doubling of the 124 km long Kiul-Gaya rail section was sanctioned in 2015-16 at a cost of Rs 1200 crore. With the completion of the project, the speed of trains in the section will increase, thus accelerating the industrial development of the region.