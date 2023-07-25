CRS inspection between Kishanpur-Rambhadrapur

HAJIPUR: Under the 38 kilometres project of doubling tracks between Samastipur and Darbhanga, a track of 6.5 kilometres was inspected by Suvomoy Mitra, railway security commissioner, east division, Kolkata on Tuesday.

He carefully first inspected the track between Kishanpur and Rambhadrapur by a motor trolley . After that he took a speed trial by inspection train at the 120 km per hour speed. The 38 km track doubling is part of a 519 crore project for Samastipur mandal.