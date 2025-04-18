CRPF’s crucial role in making India Naxal-free by 2026, says Amit Shah at 86th Raising Day

Bhopal: Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said that the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) will play a decisive role in making India free from Naxalism by 2026 under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.

Addressing the 86th CRPF Raising Day ceremony at the Group Centre in Neemuch of Madhya Pradesh, Shah praised the force for its unwavering dedication to internal security. “From Kashmir to Kanyakumari, wherever duty calls, CRPF personnel are always ready,” he said. “When the golden history of India is written, the sacrifices of CRPF martyrs will be inscribed in golden letters.”

Shah commended the CRPF’s instrumental role in ensuring peaceful elections in Jammu and Kashmir following the abrogation of Article 370. “Where there is CRPF, there is no need to worry,” he remarked.

MP Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, CRPF Director General Anish Dayal Singh and other dignitaries joined the minister at the ceremony.

Shah was welcomed by CM Yadav and Deputy CM Jagdish Devda on his arrival in the state at CRPF Group Centre helipad in Neemuch.

Highlighting the force’s legacy of valour, Shah recalled its brave response during the terrorist attack on Parliament and the protection of the Ram Janmabhoomi site.

He paid heartfelt tributes to CRPF martyrs, stating that their sacrifices—on both the borders and in internal security operations—can never be forgotten.

Shah also noted that the government is extending Ayushman Bharat health benefits and housing schemes to CAPF personnel. With women now being inducted into the CRPF, a dedicated housing infrastructure for female personnel is also being developed, he said.

The celebration featured a ceremonial parade comprising eight marching contingents, along with demonstrations by elite units like CoBRA, RAF, Valley QAT, and the Dog Squad.

Shah laid a floral wreath at the martyrs’ memorial and visited a photo exhibition showcasing the CRPF’s history and achievements.

This year’s celebration held special significance as Neemuch is where the CRPF was originally raised on July 27, 1939, as the Crown Representative’s Police under British rule.

It was renamed Central Reserve Police Force by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in 1949, and today it remains a cornerstone of India’s internal security framework.