CRPF to hold first-ever anniversary parade in Northeast on Feb 21

Guwahati: The CRPF will celebrate its anniversary parade for the first time in the Northeast on February 21, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah set to attend the programme as the chief guest here, top officers said on Tuesday.

Eight contingents involving around 1,400 personnel will showcase equipment and other preparedness of the force during the event, they said.

Addressing a press conference, Special Director General (SDG), North East Zone, Raja Srivastava said, “For the first time, the CRPF is celebrating its anniversary parade in the Northeast, underscoring its deep association with the region and its continued commitment to peace, stability and national security.”

“The 87th anniversary parade on Saturday will be graced by Amit Shah ji as the chief guest. The occasion will honour the service and sacrifices of CRPF personnel and their contribution to national security,” he said.

Srivastava said the Director General’s (DG’s) Parade will be held on Thursday with the CRPF director general GP Singh to be present as the chief guest.

Both the programmes will be held at the Sarusajai Stadium here.

The SDG (NE Zone) said the anniversary day parade will feature grand ceremonial marching contingents from various CRPF formations, demonstrations on traditional martial arts of the country and a showcase of modern operational equipment and capabilities, reflecting the force’s preparedness to meet emerging security challenges.