CRPF SI killed, constable injured in encounter with Naxalites in Chhattisgarh

Raipur: A sub-inspector of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) was killed and a constable injured in an encounter between security personnel and Naxalites in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district on Sunday, police said.



With this incident, three security personnel have been killed and seven others injured so far this month in different Naxal incidents in the state’s Bastar division.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Sunday chaired a high-level meeting of officials concerned and directed to expedite the anti-Naxal operation in the state, a statement issued by the state public relations department said.

The state government will eliminate Naxalism with the Centre’s help, the Chief Minister said.

The latest incident took place on Sunday morning under Jagargunda police station area when a team of the CRPF’s 165th battalion was out on an anti-Naxal operation, a police official said.