CRPF pays tribute to martyr Asst Cmdt R Singh on 15th anniversary

NEW DELHI: The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) organised a heartfelt tribute ceremony at Group Centre, New Delhi, to mark the 15th martyrdom anniversary of Shaheed Assistant Commandant Ramphal Singh. Known for its commitment to internal security and social responsibilities, the CRPF honoured the bravery and sacrifice of Assistant Commandant Ramphal Singh, who laid down his life during an anti-Maoist operation. On June 10, 2009, Assistant Commandant Ramphal Singh led the 85th Battalion in an operation in Kurchauli village, Gangloor post, Bijapur district. Upon their return, Maoist insurgents launched a sudden attack on the CRPF troops. Despite being injured, Assistant Commandant Singh bravely countered the assault, leading his troops and forcing the insurgents to retreat. Tragically, he succumbed to his injuries during the encounter.



On Monday, a commemoration ceremony was held at his ancestral village, Chochoi, in Jhajjar district, Haryana. The event saw the presence of senior officials and personnel from Group Centre, CRPF, New Delhi, Shaheed Ramphal Singh’s wife, Smt. Karmawati, and family members, along with the village sarpanch and around 300 villagers. The CRPF band played solemn tunes, and a guard of honour was presented, followed by a two-minute silence to remember the fallen hero. Senior officers, other personnel, and villagers paid their respects by laying flowers at the martyr’s statue, offering a poignant homage to his enduring legacy.