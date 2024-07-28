CRPF marks 86th Raising Day with gallantry medals and tributes to fallen heroes

NEW DELHI: The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) celebrated its 86th Raising Day with grand events held across its establishments nationwide. The highlight of the celebrations was the ceremony at the Shaurya Officers’ Institute in Vasant Kunj, New Delhi, where Ajay Kumar Bhalla, Union Home Secretary, served as the Chief Guest.



In a poignant tribute to the bravery of its personnel, Bhalla presented gallantry medals to 27 awardees, including three Veer Naris, the widows of martyrs. The medals honoured acts of heroism in various regions: ten for bravery in Chhattisgarh, six for courageous actions in Jharkhand against Left Wing Extremists (LWE), and eleven for exceptional bravery in Jammu and Kashmir against terrorists.

Director General (DG) Anish Dayal Singh, along with senior CRPF officers, paid homage to the 2,266 CRPF personnel who have sacrificed their lives for the nation by laying a wreath at the National Police Memorial.

In his address, Bhalla lauded the CRPF for its multifaceted role and historic contributions, particularly highlighting its crucial role in maintaining peace in Jammu and Kashmir post-abrogation of Article 370 and its essential role in ensuring a peaceful 2024 general election. He also e-inaugurated a state-of-the-art vehicle diagnostic lab at the Central Training College, CRPF, Nimach. This lab, a first among the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), will enhance the training of CRPF’s motor mechanic staff on repairing new-age vehicles.

DG Singh reflected on the force’s storied past, recalling the Battle of Hot Springs against Chinese troops in 1959 and the Battle of Sardar Post in 1965, where CRPF troops famously repelled a Pakistani brigade. He also discussed ongoing initiatives to address issues for the families of martyrs, including expedited recruitment under compassionate appointment and partnerships with educational institutions for free seats in the wards of CRPF personnel.

From its humble beginnings with a single battalion in Neemuch in 1939, the CRPF has evolved into a formidable force, with 248 battalions deployed across the nation.