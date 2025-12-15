CRPF man, injured in blast during anti-Naxal op, airlifted to Delhi for treatment

Ranchi: A CRPF personnel, critically injured in an IED blast in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district, was airlifted to Delhi on Monday for better treatment, an official said.

Ranchi police created a special ‘green corridor’ for the ambulance to transport the personnel from the hospital to the airport, he said.

He is one of the two jawans of a CoBRA battalion who sustained severe injuries in separate IED blasts during an anti-Maoist operation in the Saranda forest on Sunday.

"One jawan was airlifted to Delhi today. He will be admitted to AIIMS. The other jawan, who is undergoing treatment in a private hospital in Ranchi, will also be airlifted to Delhi for better treatment," IG (Operations) Michael Raj S told PTI.

The two injured personnel were identified as head constable Alok Das and sepoy Narayan Das.