CRPF jawan shoots wife dead, kills self in Bhopal

Bhopal: A CRPF constable allegedly shot his wife dead before killing himself at their house in Bhopal in the wee hours of Thursday, police said.

Ravikant Verma (35), who was stationed at the Central Reserve Police Force Bangrasia Camp near here, killed his wife Renu (32) around 1.30 am, and then called the CRPF control room, local police and his landlord before shooting himself dead with the same service rifle, an official said.

After receiving the distress call, a police team rushed to the spot in Capital Green Colony, and sent the bodies for postmortem, he said.

Initial investigation indicated that the shooting was a fallout of the family discord, Bhadouria said, adding that no suicide note was recovered from the spot.