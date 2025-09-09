CRPF jawan kills himself with service weapon in Chhattisgarh

Sukma: A head constable of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service weapon while on duty in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on Monday night when a team from the CRPF's 219th battalion was on patrolling duty from its battalion headquarters in Injram village, an official here said.

He said Nilesh Kumar Garg (42) shot himself with the AK-47 rifle.

Garg was a resident of neighbouring Madhya Pradesh, he said, adding that an investigation is underway to ascertain the exact reason for the extreme step.

With this incident, seven security personnel, including three belonging to the CRPF, have died by suicide in the state in two months.

On August 23, a CRPF constable allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service weapon while on duty at Minpa camp in Sukma district.

In the recently concluded Chhattisgarh assembly's monsoon session, the state government had informed that 177 security personnel committed suicide in the state in six and a half years (between 2019 and June 15, 2025), due to various reasons, including family and personal issues, addiction to alcohol and ailments.

Of them, 26 personnel belonged to the CRPF, which is extensively deployed in south Chhattisgarh for anti-Naxalite operations.