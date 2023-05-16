CRPF jawan killed in UP after being hit by bus

Varanasi: A 45-year-old CRPF jawan was killed after being hit by a CRPF bus carrying school children here on Monday, police said.



Lalpur Pandeypur Station House Officer (SHO) Pankaj Kumar said the incident occurred when Vanshraj Singh, posted at 95 Battalion Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camp at Paharia Mandi here, was on guard duty at the camp gate on Monday morning.

The bus ferrying school children residing in the battalion campus lost control and crushed the jawan, after which it rammed into a pole, Kumar added. Other jawans rushed Singh to a hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, the SHO said.