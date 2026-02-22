CRPF indispensable to India’s internal security: Shah at 87th Raising Day

GUWAHATI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said India’s internal security cannot be imagined without the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), as he addressed the force’s 87th Raising Day celebrations in Guwahati – the first time the event has been held in

the Northeast.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the CRPF Director General, and other dignitaries were present.

Shah said that over its 86-year journey, CRPF has emerged as a strong pillar of the nation’s internal security through valour, patience, and sacrifice.

He paid tribute to 2,270 CRPF personnel who laid down their lives in the line of duty, saying that their sacrifices have made possible the peace and development in Jammu and Kashmir, Left-Wing Extremism-affected areas, and the Northeast.

He said that 11-12 years ago, these three areas were major security hotspots, with violence and instability, but today they are experiencing peace and rapid development. Talking about the abrogation of Article 370, he said that the transition in Jammu and Kashmir was achieved without firing a single bullet, and the CRPF was an important part of it.

While talking about the history of CRPF, he said that the force showed its bravery at Sardar Post in the Rann of Kutch on April 9, 1965, which is celebrated every year as Shaurya Diwas.

He said that the force also foiled the Parliament attack and the 2005 Ram Janmabhoomi attack.

Shah said that CRPF and its CoBRA forces have played an important role in fighting Naxalism, and he is confident that the country will be rid of it by March 31, 2026.

He talked about Operation Black Forest, where the forces conducted 21-day operations in extreme heat to destroy Naxal strongholds.

CRPF is now the world’s largest CAPF with 248 battalions and more than 3.25 lakh personnel, he said.