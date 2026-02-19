CRPF establishes 43 high-altitude operating bases after Baisaran attack

NEW DELHI: In the aftermath of last year’s attack in Baisaran, the CRPF has further entrenched its presence in Jammu and Kashmir by establishing 43 TOBs in locations above 6,000 feet.



The idea is to further tighten the grip and enhance response time in the most sensitive regions.

The idea is to place troops in positions that offer better monitoring and control of infiltration routes and forested zones that terrorists use to infiltrate and move around undetected. The harsh conditions at these locations require troops to be better equipped. So, it is likely that the TOBs have been stocked with the best sleeping gear for the freezing temperatures and ergonomic back supports to ease the strain on troops.

According to the officials, satellite phones have also been provided to troops deployed at these elevated locations due to the absence of regular mobile network coverage. Communication remains a critical challenge in remote mountainous areas, and the satellite devices are expected to ensure uninterrupted connectivity with command centres and nearby units during operations or emergencies.

However, insiders say that it is essential to understand that these are not just comforts but essential gear for the troops. The harsh conditions at these locations mean troops have to endure freezing temperatures and low oxygen levels. So, it is essential to have the best gear to ensure that troops remain fit and ready for action.