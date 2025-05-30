CRPF DG reviews security readiness in Jammu ahead of Amarnath Yatra

Jammu: CRPF Director General (DG) Gyanendra Pratap Singh chaired a meeting in Jammu to review the security readiness of the force ahead of the Amarnath Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir.

The 38-day pilgrimage to the 3,880-meter-high cave shrine in south Kashmir is scheduled to start on July 3 and conclude on August 9, according to the announcement made by the Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB).

"DG CRPF G P Singh chaired a crucial meeting at Jammu Sector Headquarters with senior officers of CRPF to evaluate security readiness for Amarnath Yatra 2025," the CRPF said on X.

The arrangements have been scrutinised in detail to ensure the seamless movement of devotees, it added.

On Wednesday, the DG visited the Kashmir valley and conducted a strategic review of preparedness for the yatra to ensure its smooth conduct.

He also visited key pilgrimage locations, including the base and transit camps, assessing on-ground arrangements and reaffirming the commitment to a secure, smooth, and spiritually enriching yatra for all devotees.

The journey to the Amarnath cave shrine can be undertaken through two routes — the traditional 48-km route via Pahalgam in south Kashmir's Anantnag district, and the 14-km shorter but steeper Baltal route in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district.

The Centre has ordered the deployment of 580 companies, comprising about 42,000 on-ground personnel of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), for the annual Amarnath Yatra.