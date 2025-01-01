CRPF DG Anish Dayal retires, Vitul Kumar now acting chief

New Delhi: CRPF director general Anish Dayal Singh retired on Tuesday from his position, passing the leadership to senior IPS officer Vitul Kumar who will serve as the acting chief until a permanent appointment is made.

Singh, an IPS officer of 1988 batch from the Manipur cadre, led the Central Reserve Police Force, CRPF during a critical year in which the world’s largest paramilitary force made significant strides in the government’s campaign to combat Naxalism.

Under his leadership, the CRPF established over three dozen forward operating bases (FOBs) in areas affected by Left-Wing Extremism (LWE) and introduced four new battalions, adding more than 4,000 personnel dedicated to anti-Naxal operations in Chhattisgarh.

Singh’s tenure also coincided with the successful conduct of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and the first assembly elections in the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir, as the CRPF played a vital role in ensuring security across the nation.

After beginning his career from Manipur, Singh transitioned to central deputation in the early 2000s, where he held various key roles within the Intelligence Bureau.

He later headed the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), a paramilitary force responsible for guarding the India-China border, before taking charge of the CRPF in

December last year.