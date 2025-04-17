CRPF 'backbone' of mission to rid country of Naxalism by March 2026: Shah

Neemuch (MP): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said that Naxalism, which is confined to just four districts in India, will be eliminated by March 31 next year, and the CRPF is the "backbone" of this mission. He was addressing the Central Reserve Police Force's (CRPF) 86th Raising Day function in Madhya Pradesh's Neemuch district. "Naxalism has been confined to just four districts in India. The menace will end in the country by March 31, 2026, as stated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The CAPF (Central Armed Police Forces) and the CRPF, especially its CoBRA battalion, are playing a major role in eliminating Naxalism from the country," he said. The Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) is a specialised unit of the CRPF, known for its proficiency in guerrilla and jungle warfare, particularly in combating the Naxal menace. "The CRPF has set up over 400 forward operating bases in Naxal (affected) areas. Because of this, violence in these regions has come down by more than 70 per cent and we are now close to ending it," Shah said.

He said the CRPF's contribution to national security is unparalleled, whether it is fighting terrorists in the Kashmir valley, ensuring peace in the Northeast, or confining hardened Naxalites to just four districts today. "In all these achievements, the CRPF jawans have played a major role. No number of books can do justice to their bravery, sense of duty and courage," he said. One of the greatest achievements of the CRPF is its massive contribution in eliminating Naxalism, the minister said. Today, even the most dreaded Naxalites tremble when they hear about CoBRA commandos approaching, he said. "The CoBRA battalion has become a symbol of valour. I congratulate all CoBRA jawans on the 86th (Raising Day) parade and thank them for their courage," Shah said. "Under your leadership, the CRPF jawans have made remarkable strides in eradicating Naxalism. And today, I announce that by March 31, 2026, Naxalism will be completely wiped out from India. This is a pledge the nation has taken and the CRPF is the backbone of this mission," he added. The CRPF has always made the ultimate sacrifice to maintain the unity and integrity of the country, Shah noted. "That's why, whenever there is unrest anywhere in the country and, as home minister, I get to know that CRPF jawans are deployed there, I can focus on my other duties without worry because I have faith that if the CRPF is present, victory is assured," he said. Shah further said, "2,264 among you have sacrificed their lives. I want to say to families of all the martyrs that as the nation moves forward towards becoming the supreme power by 2047, your families' contribution is immense."

When the golden history of India's independence is written, the saga of "our immortal martyrs' sacrifice will be written in golden letters. I am fully confident of this," he said. The event here was part of the 86th Raising Day celebrations of the CRPF, an official release said. The CRPF Day is celebrated every year on March 19, as it was on this day in 1950 that the flag was presented to the force by the then Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. This year, the parade was held on April 17 as part of extended celebrations. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav also attended the event. It was in Neemuch on July 27, 1939, that the 'Crown Representative Police' was established during British rule, which was renamed as Central Reserve Police Force by Home Minister Patel on December 28, 1949. The CRPF has played a strong role in many fronts, ranging from the integration of princely states to internal security, counter-insurgency-terrorism operations, international peace-keeping, VIP security and disaster management.