CRPF and ITBP see major funding boost, SPG gets marginal hike

NEW DELHI: The Union Budget for the financial year 2026-27, tabled in the Lok Sabha on Sunday, shows a mixed response in terms of Budget allocation for the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs). While the major forces like the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) have received a substantial increase in their Budgets, the Border Security Force (BSF) Budget has remained almost the same despite the rising border security concerns.



The CRPF, the largest paramilitary force in India, which is deployed extensively in Jammu and Kashmir, the North-East, and LWE regions, has received the largest Budget hike. The Budget for the force has been increased to Rs 38,517.93 crore for 2026-27, up from Rs 35,147.17 crore in 2025-26. This allocation indicates the government’s continued emphasis on anti-terror and anti-Naxal operations.

The ITBP, which secures the India-China border, has also received a Budget allocation of Rs 11,324.08 crore, an increase from Rs 10,370.08 crore in the previous Budget. This allocation is significant in the wake of the continued tension along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

In contrast, the BSF, which secures the borders of India against Pakistan and Bangladesh, has been allocated Rs 29,567.64 crore, which is close to the same amount as last year’s revised allocation of Rs 29,567.83 crore. There were hopes of a higher allocation for the BSF, particularly in the wake of its recent operational deployments, but that has not happened.

Other forces have also been allocated different amounts. The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has been allocated Rs 15,973.85 crore, which is slightly lower than the allocation of Rs 16,084.83 crore in 2025-26.