Cross-party pilgrimage to Ayodhya unites MLAs in spiritual journey

Lucknow: In response to the call of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana, MLAs from various political parties, excluding the Samajwadi Party, embarked on a spiritual journey to Ayodhya to offer prayers to Lord Ram.



Expressing gratitude for the opportunity, the MLAs lauded CM Yogi and Speaker Satish Mahana for extending the invitation.

“I am overwhelmed to be present at the `Darbar’ of Lord Ram. My dream has come true,” said Mahana, emotionally sharing his sentiments with reporters after visiting the temple.

He recounted the journey of witnessing the evolution of the site, from a mere structure to the grand temple it stands as today. “I never imagined that the temple would be such a majestic structure that reflects the religious and cultural ethos of the country,” he added.

Accompanied by ministers and legislators from the ruling coalition, members of opposition parties, including the BSP, RLD, and Congress, set aside political differences to partake in the collective reverence for Lord Ram.