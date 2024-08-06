Cross-border rail services between India and Bangladesh halted

New Delhi: The present political turbulence in Bangladesh, characterised by huge protests and violence led by student activists demanding the removal of a government job quota system, has suspended numerous vital rail routes between India and Bangladesh.



This upheaval has resulted in the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, with Bangladesh Army Chief General Waker-Us-Zaman announcing the formation of an interim government to guide the country through this moment of uncertainty.

Because of recent events, Indian Railways has cancelled the Maitri Express, a passenger train between Kolkata and Dhaka.

The Eastern Railway (ER) has ceased operations of the Maitri Express, train numbers 13109/13110, beginning July 19, 2024, with cancellations lasting until August 6, 2024. The Maitri Express operated by Bangladesh Railway, with train numbers 13107 and 13108, has also been suspended for the same period.

The Bandhan Express, which runs between Kolkata and Khulna, has been cancelled since July 19 and is anticipated to remain so until August 6. Although the Eastern Railway oversees this service, the Rail Ministry has not yet provided an update on the potential extension of the suspension period.

The Northeast Frontier Railway’s (NFR) Mitali Express, which operates on the Dhaka-New Jalpaiguri route, has been cancelled since July 21. The cancellation is attributed to the train’s rake being marooned in Bangladesh.

The disruption is not limited to passenger services, as freight operations have also been affected, with 168 loaded wagons and 187 empty wagons currently stationed in Bangladesh.

Additionally, eight loaded rakes bound for Bangladesh are being held in India.

These operational challenges, maintenance issues, and logistical obstacles are a direct consequence of the prevailing political chaos.

The impact of these cancellations and detentions is expected to be significant, affecting both travel and trade between the neighbouring countries. Passengers and businesses that rely on these rail connections are growing concerned.

As Bangladesh navigates its political challenges, both Indian and Bangladeshi officials are vigilantly

monitoring the situation to facilitate the swift resumption of train services once conditions stabilise.

Before the current unrest, in June, the former Bangladesh Prime Minister paid a visit to India, where she met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Their discussions focused on fostering peace, prosperity, and development in the region through enhanced connectivity, commerce, and collaboration.

The two nations had agreed to inaugurate a new train service between Rajshahi and Kolkata, initiate a new bus service linking Chittagong and Kolkata, and commence goods train services between Gede-Darsana and Haldibari-Chilahati, extending up to Dalgaon.

However, the recent political developments have temporarily overshadowed these ambitious plans for cross-border connectivity.