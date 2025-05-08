Cross-border narco network busted in Punjab

Chandigarh: The Punjab Police on Wednesday claimed to have busted a cross-border narco network with the arrest of three persons in two separate operations.

Police also recovered 5.4 kg heroin, two 7.65MM Chinese-made pistols along with four magazines and a pistol slide in two separate operations, said Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav here.

The accused have been identified as Sandeep Singh and Judge Singh, both residents of village Kamal Wala in Ferozepur, and Babbu Singh alias Babbu of village Jallo Ke in Ferozepur.

DGP Yadav said preliminary investigation suggests that the consignments were sent by Pak-based smugglers using drones from across the border. Investigations are ongoing to establish forward and backward linkages to unearth the entire network, he said.