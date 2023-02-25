Crocodile strays into village pond, rescued

KOLKATA: Forest officials from the South 24-Parganas division rescued a crocodile that had strayed into a pond in in Patharpratima on Thursday late afternoon.



As soon as the information regarding straying of the crocodile was received from the villagers at 5 pm, a team that specialises in the animal' s rescue operation rushed to the spot. After a tedious effort of over 7 hours, the male saltwater crocodile approximately 15 feer long was rescued late on Thursday night.

The animal has been sent to Dhanchi beat. It seemed healthy and no attack was reported on him. After veterinary care , it will be released in its natural habitat in the Sunderbans.

The team involved in the rescue operation was led by Tanmoy Chatterjee, Range Officer of Bhagabatpur Crocodile Project., while another team from Dhanchi beat of Ramganga range that assisted in the operation was led by Debabrata Pramanik.

“There have been instances of crocodile straying into nearby villages but our experienced team has always handled the situation with efficiency and have rescued the animal,” Milan Kanti Mondal, Divisional Forest Officer, South 24-Parganas said.