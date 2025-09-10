Crocodile fear saves life of woman in UP

Kanpur: A dramatic incident unfolded in Kanpur when a woman, attempting to end her life by jumping into the Ganga river, survived after the sight of a crocodile forced her to swim to safety and spend the night on a tree.

The incident took place on Friday night when Malti Devi, 32, a resident of Ahirwan in Chakeri, left home following a heated quarrel with her husband, who is addicted to alcohol. Distressed over his drinking habits, she walked to the Jajmau bridge around 10:30 pm and jumped into the river.

Police said Malti knew a little swimming. When she began to feel breathless, she paddled nearly 500 meters and managed to reach the riverbank near Baba ki Bagiya close to Chandan Ghat.

As she tried to regain her breath, she suddenly noticed a large crocodile-like creature moving in the water toward her.

Panicked, she scrambled up a nearby guava tree and stayed there through the night, fearing that the crocodile was still around. At daybreak, villagers passing through the area heard her cries and called the police. A team led by local outpost in-charge Vinay Yadav rescued her and later handed her over to her family.

“She was badly shaken and said she clearly saw a big crocodile in the river. However, when we searched the spot, no such animal was found,” the police officer said.

Malti told police she had been under constant stress because of her husband’s drinking and frequent quarrels at home. Counseling was arranged for both, and the family was advised to resolve their differences peacefully.

The incident created a stir in Kanpur and quickly spread on social media. Users jokingly called the crocodile her “unexpected saviour,” pointing out that the fear of the animal made her rethink her decision.

Locals too expressed surprise at the unusual sequence of events, saying it was rare to see despair turn into survival in such a dramatic fashion.

