‘Crisis ends but underlying yearning for freedom persists’

New Delhi: For five days from September 29 to October 3, Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) witnessed unprecedented developments. It was like a volcano erupting and throwing out lava accumulated over the last 78 years.

Millions of people, across towns and villages of PoK, took to the streets to express their frustration against the subjugation suffered under the colonial rule of Pakistan.

There was a mass outburst for the rights which have been denied to the original inhabitants of occupied- Kashmir by Pakistan ever since it annexed the region militarily in October 1947 before the ruler of the erstwhile princely State could sign a Treaty of Accession with India.

Called the ‘Movement for Rights’, it was like an uprising to challenge Pakistan’s iron-fist control and administration in these territories.

There were massive protests and demonstrations, along with a complete shutdown of businesses and public transport, in all parts

of PoK, beginning September 29 in response to a call given by Jammu and Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JK-JAAC).

The JAAC wanted immediate fulfilment of its 38-point Charter of Demands, which the Government of Pakistan had been ignoring for over a year.

These demands ranged from correction of Constitutional wrongs to the fulfilment of basic and fundamental needs like clean drinking water, roads and education in PoK, which has been kept backward by the colonial rulers based in Islamabad.

As usual, the Pakistani State initially responded with brutality and high-handedness to the voicing of demands by the dejected people of PoK who got mobilised under the banner of JAAC.

Pakistani armed forces resorted to violence, including firing at the peaceful protesters, leaving several people killed and injured, most with bullet wounds.

Along with the physical repression, the Pakistani State also imposed an information blackout, including suspension of Internet in the entire PoK. The Pakistani State also used its media to carry out a massive disinformation campaign to defame Kashmiris and their movement.

However, this time, the Kashmiris, who have suffered silently under Pakistani rule over the last 78 years, were resolute and firm to take head on any kind of Pakistani State oppression as their patience and tolerance have got exhausted.

“We are about to write history with our blood. If we die, bury us with honour. Life and death are in Allah’s hands. But never bow your head before a tyrant. Keep this struggle going on,” said a Kashmiri leader Umar Nazir.

A key demand of PoK people was the transfer of full powers and funds to local governments by Pakistan, which are powerless and penny less.

Another critical demand was abolition of a provision which mandates reservation of 12 seats in the 53-member PoK Assembly for ‘Kashmiri Refugees Settled in Pakistan’.

This deadly provision has allowed the rulers in Islamabad to make or break governments in PoK by controlling the majority in the Assembly.

The other demands in the list of 38 include: independent and across-the-board accountability; elimination of unnecessary and excessive perks of the ruling elite, bureaucracy, and judiciary; restoration of student unions, fixed quotas for persons with disabilities; free and quality healthcare and education for all citizens; provision of interest-free loans to youth and tax reductions.

The JAAC demands also include: recognition of rights of Mangla Dam affectees; meaningful judicial reforms; improvement of mobile services and elimination of corporate exploitation; provision of clean drinking water; support and opportunities for agricultural growth; protection of forests and prevention of illegal timber smuggling; establishment of the Azad Kashmir Expressway; construction of Leepa Valley Tunnel and Haveli–Bhadi Tunnel; reconstruction of the Azad Pattan–Sone road network, and the complete eradication of bribery, nepotism, and corruption in government institutions.

During the late night meeting with JK-JAAC representatives on October 3 and 4, the Government of Pakistan agreed to deny Ministerial berths and funds to any of the MLAs representing the ‘Refugee’ reserved seats. Accordingly, 8 current ministers in the ‘refugee’ category will be dismissed.

It was also decided, under mutual agreement, that the number of Cabinet members in PoK will be reduced from 36 to 20 and the number of 32 departments will be reduced to 20.

However, there was no agreement on abolition of these seats. Rather, the decision was left for a high-level committee, comprising two Federal ministers, two ministers of PoK and two members of the Action Committee.

The Pakistan government, meanwhile, agreed to “fully empower the local government representatives and transfer all local government funds” for which the ‘Local Government Act of Azad Kashmir’ will be restored in its original form (1990) and the decisions of the Supreme Court will be fully implemented within 90 days.

The Pakistan government also agreed to reduce ‘perks of the elite’, like pensions

of judges, former presidents, prime ministers, ministers, members of the Assembly and benefits of government officials.

The Pakistan government also agreed to quash all the cases registered against the leaders and activists of Awami Action Committee and citizens during the protest movement starting May 19, 2023.