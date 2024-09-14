Criminals must fear law, ensure swift justice, says Chh’garh CM

Raipur: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Friday emphasised that the fear of law should be instilled in the criminals and justice should be ensured to the victims in a swift manner.



He also stressed the importance of maintaining the trust and confidence of the public in police administration, ensuring that no citizen is harassed. “The police must adopt a friendly attitude towards the common man and police stations should foster an environment that assures citizens of assistance anytime,” he said.

He made the remarks while reviewing the law and order situation on the second day of the Collector-SP Conference at the New Circuit House here.

The CM urged the collectors and superintendents of police to coordinate effectively to ensure robust action in controlling crime across the state. He highlighted that the Union Government has amended the Penal Code, now known as the Code of Justice. “The police officers must adapt themselves to the new laws and ensure their thorough implementation on the ground,” he said.

The CM underlined the necessity of promoting social policing across the state to curb crimes. He stressed the need to raise public awareness and instill confidence among the people that the police stand with them. He also expressed concern over the rampant illegal sale of liquor, for which the police are often accused of offering protection. He stated this must not be tolerated, and all illegal liquor sales must cease completely.