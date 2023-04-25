Criminals are now begging for their lives in UP, says CM Yogi

Lucknow: On the second day of election rallies, chief minister Yogi Adityanath reiterated his government’s tough stand against the mafia and criminals and said that the criminals are now begging for their lives.



Addressing an election rally at Rae Bareli on Tuesday, he said that the achievement of the BJP government is to cleanse Uttar Pradesh from the mafia. This is reflected in the zero-tolerance policy of the government. He went on to say that six years ago, the criminals and mafias used to rule the roost but today they are begging for their lives. They are surrendering before police with placards around their necks saying they will leave the dark alley of crime and lead a normal life.

The CM criticised the previous governments for creating a law and order crisis that resulted in girls dropping out of schools. “You have seen the changing UP in six years. There are no curfews and no riots, because now law prevails in the state. UP is now known for its festivals, such as Rangotsav in Barsana, Dev Diwali in Kashi, and Deepotsav in Ayodhya.”

Addressing a public meeting in support of BJP candidate Shweta Mishra ahead of the civic body elections at Ramlila Maidan in Unnao Yogi said: “Before 2017, the traders were exploited. They were being asked to pay extortion money, but today they stand benefitted from PM SVANidhi scheme. Prior to 2017, there was terror of miscreants, today, cities are safe.”

He added: “Earlier, there were heaps of garbage, but today’s cities are becoming smart. Now there is no place for mafia, criminals, crime, corruption, and corrupt people in UP.

The CM said that although Unnao is known as the land of “pen” and “sword,” it also conveys the message of intimacy. “In the assembly elections in 2022, you made all the candidates victorious by showing belief in the double-engine government. I thank all of you for this.”

The chief minister asked people not to ignore civic elections and asked them to add ‘third engine’ to the existing ‘double engine government’ of the BJP to accelerate development of the state.