Criminals are fearlessly committing crimes, BJP is sleeping: Hooda

Chandigarh: Former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda has said recent incidents of rampant crime and have exposed the condition of law and order in the state.

He further added that the state government is sleeping, intoxicated by power while criminals are fearlessly committing crimes.

Recounting incidents like a young man being shot dead in broad daylight in Safidon, miscreants fired on police in Haryana, looting at jeweller’s shop in Fatehabad, and a liquor shop at gunpoint in Julana, Hooda said these news of the last few days have completely exposed the law and order situation in Haryana.

Expressing concern over the deteriorating law and order situation in the state, Hooda said the first responsibility of every government is to protect its citizens.

“But ever since the BJP has come to power, it has completely turned its back on its responsibility. This is the reason why the crime graph is continuously increasing in Haryana,” he said.

The data released by the government has revealed that from January to August, 4 rapes, 3 murders, 42 vehicle thefts and 25 house thefts take place every day in Haryana. This government could not stop crime, even in the election year,” he said.

Talking about crime statistics, Hooda said 72,000 cases of IPC crimes were reported in 2013, which have

doubled to 1,25,435 today. “If we talk about crime rate, it was 273 in 2013, which has increased to 419 today,” he pointed out.

“It is clear that crime is increasing continuously under the BJP government. This is the reason why investment in Haryana is continuously decreasing, because investors come to only those states where law and order is better,” he stated.

“BJP has ruined the law and order of Haryana, this is the reason why investors are turning away from Haryana and unemployment is continuously increasing in the state. Crime is increasing due to increasing unemployment. BJP has trapped Haryana in a dangerous vicious circle of crime and unemployment,” he added.