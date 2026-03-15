Crimes against women, failed poll promises, debt crisis dominate TN polls

Chennai: Rising crimes against women, failed poll promises and debt crisis would dominate the 2026 Assembly election in Tamil Nadu, though the ruling DMK banks heavily on its social welfare initiatives and investments to seek the people’s mandate for a successive term in office.



Election to the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly will be held on April 23. In the outgoing Assembly, DMK has a strength of 132 while that of the main Opposition party, the AIADMK stands at 60.

Corruption allegations against some of the state ministers, illegal sand mining, drug menace, and dynasty rule are also among the numerous poll issues raised by various parties including the AIADMK, BJP, PMK and even the Vijay-led TVK.

“The major issue is lack of safety for women and girls due to increasing crimes against them. This is because of the rise in ganja sales in the state,” claims BJP state chief Nainar Nagenthran.

Families across the state live in fear and anxiety as the safety of women in Tamil Nadu “plunges to a new low every day during the DMK regime,” a senior AIADMK leader claimed.

During his “Makkalai Kaapom, Tamilagathai Meetpom” (save people, redeem Tamil Nadu) public outreach campaign, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami targeted the DMK on a string of issues including the alleged deterioration of law and order, debt crisis caused by the DMK government by borrowing over Rs 5 lakh crore resulting in a debt burden of Rs 1.5 lakh on every child born, failed election promises, dynasty rule, and scams.