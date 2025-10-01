Crimes against senior citizens dip to 27,886

New Delhi: India registered 27,886 cases of crimes against senior citizens in 2023, a marginal dip from 28,545 in 2022, with Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Tamil Nadu among the states reporting the highest numbers, the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) said in its annual report.

Crime head-wise, the highest number of cases (7,608 or 27.3 per cent) was registered under “simple hurt”, followed by theft (4,130, 14.8 per cent) and “FCF” (forgery, cheating and fraud) (3,473, 12.5 per cent) in 2023, according to the NCRB’s data.

Madhya Pradesh accounted for 5,738 cases, Maharashtra 5,115, Tamil Nadu 2,104 and Karnataka 1,840. Among the Union territories, Delhi topped with 1,361 cases and the highest crime rate of 118.6 per one-lakh elderly population.

The report also logged 1,914 murders, 104 rapes and 721 cases of attempted murder targeting senior citizens in 2023.

Of the 47,630 cases under investigation in 2023, 26,439 were disposed of, but 21,168 remained pending, resulting in a pendency rate of 44.4 per cent.