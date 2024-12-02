Crime Literature Festival of India concludes in Dehradun

DEHRADUN: The second edition of the Crime Literature Festival of India (CLFI) ended on Sunday in Dehradun, leaving an indelible mark on attendees’ minds with its thought-provoking mix of literature, cinema, and discussions on justice.

Spread over three days, the festival brought together a mashup of authors, filmmakers, law enforcement professionals, and journalists to discuss the intersections between crime, storytelling, and social change.

It was inaugurated on November 29 by Mata Mangla and Bhole Maharaj, founders of The Hans Foundation, and renowned filmmaker Prakash Jha. Known for his films Gangaajal and web series Aashram, Jha spoke about how crime literature and cinema can influence the transformation of society. “Stories are a mirror to our realities and provide avenues for understanding the intricacies of crime and justice,” he said.

Former DGP of Uttarakhand Ashok Kumar, the chairman of the festival, emphasised that “CLFI is a movement to inspire, educate, and build a more aware society through the lens of creativity and reality”.

Intriguing sessions featuring luminary guests such as director Anubhav Sinha, actors Kavita Kaushik and Karan Oberoi, authors Kiran Manral and Richa Mukherjee, and journalists Gargi Rawat and Shams Tahir Khan were hosted in the three-day festival.

A highlight of the festival was the Lifetime Achievement Award bestowed on Surender Mohan Pathak, a pioneer of Hindi crime literature with almost 300 novels to his credit.