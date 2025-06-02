Cricketer Rinku Singh set to get engaged with SP MP Priya Saroj in Lucknow on June 8

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party MP Priya Saroj and cricketer Rinku Singh’s engagement ceremony will take place on June 8 in Lucknow, marking the beginning of a high-profile union between politics and sports. The wedding, scheduled for November 18 at the Taj Hotel in Varanasi, is expected to be a star-studded affair.

The guest list for both events includes some of the most prominent names from the world of cricket, cinema, politics, and industry. Invitations have reportedly been sent to Virat Kohli, Rahul Dravid, Gautam Gambhir, and Abhishek Nayar, along with other cricketers, especially teammates from Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and UP-based players.

Leading Bollywood celebrities and top political leaders from across the country are also expected to attend the celebrations. The engagement in Lucknow will be an intimate but grand affair, while the Varanasi wedding is likely to draw national media attention. As the wedding date nears, preparations have intensified, and Rinku Singh’s family has already begun shopping for the ceremonies.

The relationship between Priya Saroj, a young Member of Parliament from Machhlishahr, and Rinku Singh, one of Indian cricket’s most promising talents, was formed with the consent and blessings of both families.

According to Toofani Saroj, Priya’s father and SP MLA from Kerakat, the families allowed the couple time to get to know each other before finalizing the match. “Now they’re ready for a new beginning,” he said.

Rinku Singh was born on October 12, 1997, in a modest household in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh. His father, Khanchandra Singh, worked at a gas agency, delivering LPG cylinders. Rinku too helped his father in his early years, balancing hard labour with his growing passion for cricket.

Overcoming financial hardship, Rinku rose through the ranks to become a standout performer in domestic cricket and eventually earned a place in the Indian national cricket team. His aggressive batting style and cool temperament under pressure made him a fan favourite, especially during his explosive performances for Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL.

Priya Saroj, a lawyer by profession, was elected in 2024 as the youngest Member of Parliament from the Machhlishahr constituency. She has emerged as a confident and articulate political figure.