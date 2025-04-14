‘Creation of Khalsa Panth instilled spirit of courage and sacrifice in people’

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said Guru Gobind Singh instilled the spirit of living with courage and sacrifice in people by establishing the Khalsa Panth on April 13, 1699.

He gave a new direction to society by combining bravery and heroic spirit with spiritual thinking.

The Chief Minister was speaking at Gurdwara Sadh Sangat, South City-I, Gurugram on the occasion of Vaisakhi today. On this occasion, the Chief Minister paid obeisance at the gurdwara and congratulated everyone on this auspicious day.

He said Vaisakhi is a very beautiful and colourful festival, which is celebrated with great enthusiasm in the whole of North India.

The festival of Vaisakhi is known by different names in different states. It holds great importance for farmers as it symbolises the joy of ripening of Kharif crop.

Saini said Guru Gobind Singh established Khalsa Panth in 1699 on the day of Vaisakhi to fight injustice and oppression. At that time, the country was ruled by the Mughals. They were inflicting severe atrocities on the people and they were being forced to convert.

The society was divided on the basis of caste and religion. At that time, Guru Gobind Singh performed such a miracle which no ordinary man could do. He inspired people to make every kind of sacrifice to protect their religion and honour.